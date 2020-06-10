David L. Haas, 74, of Lehighton, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton Campus. He was the husband of Sandra L. (Hoffman) Haas, whom he married May 29, 1965. Born in Allentown on February 16, 1946, he was the son of the late Edgar and Theralyn (Caton) Haas. David worked for Mack Trucks in various capacities for many years. He enjoyed watching the history channel and sports. An avid bowler, he twice bowled a 300 game.



In addition to his wife, he leaves behind sons: Todd Haas and wife Amy, Kile Haas and wife Audrey; grandchildren: Hilary Haas, Breana Fergerson, Ryan, Joshua and Kayleigh Haas; great-grandchildren: Brilynn & Eva Fergerson; brothers: Thomas Caton, Frank Haas; daughter-in-law: Ellen Haas; nieces & nephews. He was pre-deceased by a son, Schenley K. Haas, and sisters: Suzanne Sterner, Rebecca Jacobs, Jilana Clayson.



Services will be private at the convenience of the family, arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.



