Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
the Towne Apartments
1827 West Walnut Street
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Lahr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. "Zeke" Lahr


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David L. "Zeke" Lahr Obituary
On Saturday, November 2, 2019, David (Zeke) Lyster Lahr, loving brother and step-son passed away in Allentown, Pennsylvania, at the age of 68. He was born on August 20, 1951, to the late David Truman Lahr and Dorothy Lyster Lahr. David is survived by his sister Nancy Alice Wisser (Nazareth), brothers Michael Lincoln Lahr (Princeton, NJ) and Andrew Davies Lahr (Orwigsburg), step-mother Carolyn Lahr Bradley (Springfield, MA), as well as a niece, five nephews, two grand nephews, and a multitude of cousins including Gary Hamill (Minisink Hills).

David graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 1969 and then Kutztown State University in 1975 with a B.A. in Political Science after attending William & Mary College. He graduated with a J.D. from West Virginia University in 1981, and passed the Pennsylvania bar immediately thereafter.

A memorial gathering and testimonial will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, November, 9, 2019, at the Towne Apartments located at 1827 West Walnut Street, Allentown, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to Wildlands Conservancy, 3701 Orchid Place, Emmaus, PA 18049. The Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is handling the arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -