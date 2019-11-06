|
On Saturday, November 2, 2019, David (Zeke) Lyster Lahr, loving brother and step-son passed away in Allentown, Pennsylvania, at the age of 68. He was born on August 20, 1951, to the late David Truman Lahr and Dorothy Lyster Lahr. David is survived by his sister Nancy Alice Wisser (Nazareth), brothers Michael Lincoln Lahr (Princeton, NJ) and Andrew Davies Lahr (Orwigsburg), step-mother Carolyn Lahr Bradley (Springfield, MA), as well as a niece, five nephews, two grand nephews, and a multitude of cousins including Gary Hamill (Minisink Hills).
David graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 1969 and then Kutztown State University in 1975 with a B.A. in Political Science after attending William & Mary College. He graduated with a J.D. from West Virginia University in 1981, and passed the Pennsylvania bar immediately thereafter.
A memorial gathering and testimonial will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, November, 9, 2019, at the Towne Apartments located at 1827 West Walnut Street, Allentown, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to Wildlands Conservancy, 3701 Orchid Place, Emmaus, PA 18049. The Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is handling the arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2019