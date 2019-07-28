|
David L. Lenig, 76, of Breinigsville, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Theresa A. (Alloggio), with whom he shared over 40 years of marriage. Born in Sunbury, Northumberland Co., he was the son of the late Ernest and Arlene (Smeltz) Lenig. For 31 years, he worked as a millwright at Bethlehem Steel. He was a member of Brookside Community Church, Macungie. During the Vietnam War, he served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post 576, Allentown and a former member of the Lions Club.
Survivors: wife Theresa; sons Robert, Brett and his wife Alicia, Andrew, Allen Bennett and his wife Sheila, Mark Bennett and his wife Christi, Micah Bennett and his wife Victoria; daughters Lori Holliday and her husband Edward and Amy Lenig; brother Daniel and his wife Veronica; sister Diane Daubert; 15 grandchildren; 1 great grandson Tanner.
Services: 11:00 AM, Wed. July 31, at Brookside Community Church, 3800 Brookside Rd., Macungie. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Contributions can be made in memory of David to Brookside Community Church, 18062
Published in Morning Call on July 28, 2019