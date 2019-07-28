Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Brookside Community Church
3800 Brookside Rd
Macungie, PA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Brookside Community Church
3800 Brookside Rd
Macungie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Lenig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Lenig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David L. Lenig Obituary
David L. Lenig, 76, of Breinigsville, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Theresa A. (Alloggio), with whom he shared over 40 years of marriage. Born in Sunbury, Northumberland Co., he was the son of the late Ernest and Arlene (Smeltz) Lenig. For 31 years, he worked as a millwright at Bethlehem Steel. He was a member of Brookside Community Church, Macungie. During the Vietnam War, he served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post 576, Allentown and a former member of the Lions Club.

Survivors: wife Theresa; sons Robert, Brett and his wife Alicia, Andrew, Allen Bennett and his wife Sheila, Mark Bennett and his wife Christi, Micah Bennett and his wife Victoria; daughters Lori Holliday and her husband Edward and Amy Lenig; brother Daniel and his wife Veronica; sister Diane Daubert; 15 grandchildren; 1 great grandson Tanner.

Services: 11:00 AM, Wed. July 31, at Brookside Community Church, 3800 Brookside Rd., Macungie. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Contributions can be made in memory of David to Brookside Community Church, 18062
Published in Morning Call on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now