David Lee Lewis, age 83, of Banning, California passed away at home on Monday, July 13, 2020. David was born November 14, 1936 in Allentown, Pennsylvania to Helen (Balsai) Lewis and Walter H. Lewis. After graduating from high school, David joined the Navy and was a Naval Communications Specialist on the USS Bennington aircraft carrier from 1954 – 1957 between the Korea and Vietnam Wars. His service in the Navy included stops on the California coast and David came to love the warmer weather. After the Navy, David returned to Pennsylvania and attended college on the GI Bill. As the first in his family to graduate college, David appreciated this additional opportunity his service in the Navy afforded him. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Moravian College in his hometown of Bethlehem in 1962. He married his wife of 58 years, Mary Ellen (O'Donnell) Lewis, that same summer and soon moved to the Los Angeles area in California where they settled and started a large Catholic family. David has been a resident of Banning, California for 11 years. He worked as a Claims Adjuster with a variety of insurance firms, specializing in large-scale claims, before retiring from Zurich Insurance Company in 2003. David was a member of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Beaumont where he enjoyed volunteering with donation counts, as well as delivering Meals on Wheels to seniors over the years. He was also an active member of the 80+ Club at Sun Lakes Country Club where he lived.
David is survived by beloved wife Mary Ellen (O'Donnell) Lewis; son Walter Lewis; daughter Helen Lewis; daughter Kathy Shane; son Brian Lewis; and son Andy Lewis, as well as his dear and "favorite" sister, Stephanie Dietrich of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and sister-in-law, Ann Lewis of Hellertown, Pennsylvania.
David was preceded in death by father Walter H. Lewis and mother Helen (Balsai) Lewis; brother Gregory Lewis and brother "Dinnie" (short for Dynamite) (Walter) Lewis. Mr. Lewis ("Pop Pop") also leaves 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild to cherish his memory.
A graveside service and military honors for David was held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 1:15 PM at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, California 92518.
