David L Unangst of Lakeland FL passed away 4 July. He was the son of the late George and Anna Unangst of Fullerton. Survived by brother George, children David, Donald and Brenda. 5 grandchildren. He worked over 35 yrs with telephone company now known as Verizon. He was an avid motorcyclist. Community services volunteer in Florida. CERT team and Lakeland Citizen Police Academy. Donations in leiu of flowers to Fullerton American Legion Post 367 609 Fullerton Ave. Fullerton PA 18052
Published in Morning Call on July 9, 2019