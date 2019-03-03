David Lee Billig, 65 years, formerly of Fogelsville passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Carl A. and Betty L. (Wagner) Billig. David loved music, tractors, and his nieces and nephews He resided at Cedarbrook in Allentown and loved his nurses. Survivors: sisters, Ethel Goetz of Allentown, Karla Xander and husband Daniel of Orefield, and Leah Nemeth and husband Matthew of Cypress, TX; aunt and caregiver, Janice Wagner formerly of Fogelsville, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Angela Billig. Service: 1:30 PM, Thursday, March 7, at Hope Community Church, 7974 Claussville Rd, Fogelsville with the Rev. Ken Kalisz officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 PM. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Interment, Ziegels Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Center for Childhood Cancer Research, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051 or online at www.chop.edu. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary