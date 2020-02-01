|
|
David Levine, 80, of Lakewood, CO, died in Allison Care Center in Lakewood, CO. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Solomon and Sara (Brandt) Levine.
Survivors: Daughters, Randi Graneck and Frankie Morrison; Aunts, Mildred Poliner, Sandra Turnauer and Shirley Brandt; and 6 Grandchildren.
Services: Noon Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Interment in Agudas Achim Cemetery, Whitehall, PA.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 1, 2020