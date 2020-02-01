Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Levine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Levine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Levine Obituary
David Levine, 80, of Lakewood, CO, died in Allison Care Center in Lakewood, CO. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Solomon and Sara (Brandt) Levine.

Survivors: Daughters, Randi Graneck and Frankie Morrison; Aunts, Mildred Poliner, Sandra Turnauer and Shirley Brandt; and 6 Grandchildren.

Services: Noon Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Interment in Agudas Achim Cemetery, Whitehall, PA.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -