David Lichty, 67, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in his home. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of Gloria (George) Lichty and the late Paul Lichty. He honorably served his country in The United States Marine Corps. David's generous, fun loving and humorous spirit will be sorely missed by all who deeply loved him and knew him.
Survivors: In addition to his mother, Gloria David will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Lauren Zaborowski and husband Michael; brother, Paul Lichty and wife Denise; granddaughter, Alexis Zaborowski; grandson, Michael Zaborowski, Jr.; nieces, Jamie Martin and Shannon Lichty and nephew, Ryan Lichty.
Services: A contactless drive thru viewing will be held from 4P.M. to 6:00P.M. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem to defray funeral expenses.
Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2020.