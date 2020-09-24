On Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at 9:20pm, David Michael Cobb completed his courageous 2 ½ year battle with ALS.



Dave was born on July 8th, 1950 in Sayre, PA, to Carl and Fern Cobb. He enlisted in the Air Force at age 17 and served four years in Germany. In 1972 he met and fell in love with Sandra Cote. Six months later, they married. 47 years, two children, and four grandchildren later, they were still married and more in love than ever.



Dave worked at Air Products for 40 years and bowled in a league at Hampton Lanes. He loved fishing, golfing, traveling, boogie-boarding, playing cards, and spending time with his family.



On May 29th, 2018, Dave was diagnosed with ALS. He lived the next 2 ½ years with courage, grace, and a sense of humor, even as his body slowly decayed. Dave will be sorely missed by so many.



Dave is survived by his wife, Sandy, his children, Jeff and Melanie, his grandsons, David, Brian, Rowan, and Mazin, his brother, Carl, his sister, Carol, and many, many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



Dave generously donated his body to science, so there will be no viewing. However, there will be a Celebration of Life Service on Monday, September 28th at Faith Church at 6528 Hamilton Blvd in Allentown, PA. Visiting hours are from 10:00-11:00 and all are welcome. The service will be from 11:00-12:00 and due to Covid space restrictions, may need to be limited to family only.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of the ALS Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store