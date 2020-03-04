Home

Kevin E Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc
4214 Main St
Slatedale, PA 18079
(610) 767-3700
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Heidelberg Union Church
5187 Irvin Rd.
Slatington, PA
View Map

David M. Green Obituary
David M. Green, 65, of Germansville, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, in his home. He was the loving husband of Lee A. (Miller) Green since 1997.

Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Ralph F. Sr. and Ruth A. (Schmoyer) Green. David was self employed, a former pilot, an avid golfer and an Air Force veteran.

Survivors: Wife; daughters, Jennifer Myers, Kristy Brown and Jessica Celone; brother, Ralph F. Green Jr.; sister Joan Shea; 8 grandchildren.

Services: Celebration of life, 11 A.M. Thursday, March 5, 2020, Heidelberg Union Church, 5187 Irvin Rd., Slatington. No call hours and private interment at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., Slatedale.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Goodwill Fire Co. #1, Germansville or NOVA Emergency Medical Services, both in c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 29, Slatedale, PA 18079-0029.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2020
