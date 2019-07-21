David M. Howells, Sr., of Allentown, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Westminster Village on his 85th birthday.



David was born in Hazleton and was raised in center city Allentown by his parents Howard and Caroline Howells. He graduated from Allentown High School and upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at age 17. While stationed in California he met his wife Sherri. They would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in September. He was stationed overseas during the Korean War for 18 months. He was discharged as a Platoon Sergeant.



He received his BA Degree in Police Administration from Alvernia College. He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy. He served 30 years with the City of Allentown Police Department retiring as Chief of Police. Chief Howells received every commendation and every citation that the police department awards including: Merit, Bravery, Heroism and Valor. In 1984 he received J. Edgar Hoover Award from the National Council of the Veterans of Foreign Wars as the Nation's Most Outstanding Police Officer.



After retiring from the police department he worked for Mack Truck as Director of Security. He would later work for the Office of Attorney General as Easter Zone Commander in the Bureau of Narcotics. He served 16 years as an Allentown City Council Person, 8 years as President.



Mr. Howells was extremely active in several Masonic Groups. He was a Past Master of both Jordan Martin Lodge No. 673 and Lehigh Valley Day Lodge. He was a 33rd Degree Mason and member of the Valley of Allentown.



Mr. Howells was active in veteran affairs as a member and Past Commandant of the Marine Corps League.



He coached boys and girls in baseball, basketball, football and softball at Mountainville Memorial for over 30 years. Mr. Howells was a member of Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church, Allentown.



David is survived by his wife Sherrill G. (Harland) Howells, daughter Sandi Malay wife of Michael of Brooksville FL; Son: David Jr. husband of Terri Allentown; daughter Suzanne Raftery of Allentown; 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by daughter Sherrill Bushner.



Services: There will be a visitation from 4-6 pm Tuesday at Scottish Rite Cathedral, 1533 Hamilton St., Allentown with a Masonic Service at 6, followed by a memorial service. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.



Contributions: Masonic Temple Foundation of Allentown, 1524 W. Linden St., Allentown 18102-4285 or Keystone s Foundation, 16 E. Noble Ave., Shoemakersville 19555. Published in Morning Call on July 21, 2019