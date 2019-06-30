David M. Matweecha, 81, of Bethlehem, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was the husband of Joanne J. (Gross) Matweecha. Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Michael and Helen (Watro) Matweecha. David was employed by FL Smidth as a sales engineer and project manager before retiring. He served in the Naval Reserves for 20 years. An avid sports fan, David's favorite teams were the Yankees and Giants. He had a passion for photography and treasured his time spent with the love of his life, Joanne, and their Pekinese, Pammy.



Surviving with his wife are sons, Thomas (Tracey) and Dean; a daughter, Pamela (Carl); step-daughter, Joan Werley; and grandchildren, Winter and Grace.



Family and friends are invited to a Prayer Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA, followed by entombment in Bethlehem Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com. Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019