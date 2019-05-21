David M. Meyers, at age 64 years, went to be with his Lord on May 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Joan A. (Roeder) Meyers, and the father of Melissa M and Dylan R. Meyers. The couple would have celebrated 27 years of marriage in September. Born in Quakertown on March 7, 1955, he was the son of Shirley (Schanerberger) Rinehart and step-son of John and the son of the late Roy M. Meyers. David had a great interest in history, especially the Civil War and Gettyburg. His love for hockey and watching his favorite team, the Philadelphia Flyers was his most passionate pastime. College football season was fiercely competitive when it came to the weekly pick with his son Dylan. David and his wife Joan treasured watching their children grow up, going to all of their son's baseball games for 9 years, and their daughter's singing and theatre performances for 12 years. David often talks about how much he enjoyed those years. Survivors: Wife; Mother; Step-Father; Children; Sisters, Debbie Reith (Ronald), Doris Curzi (John) and Dinah Greer (Michael); Brother, Dennis Meyers (Cindy); and several Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by a Sister, Donna Held.Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. David and the family request casual attire and for those that wish to wear your favorite sports theme attire. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment in Hosensack Ev. Congregational Cemetery, Zionsville.Contributions: In lieu of flowers may be made to Gettysburg National Military Park, (In memo, David Myers-Monument Preservation), 1195 Baltimore Pike, Suite 100, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or an Animal Rescue of your choice. Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary