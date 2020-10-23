David M. "Cleaver" Schwartz, 77, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in St. Luke's University Hospital-Fountain Hill. Cleaver and his wife, Ruthann M. (Moyer), celebrated 52 years of marriage on May 4th. Born July 29, 1943 at Sacred Heart Hospital, Allentown, he was a son of the late Andrew and Mary (Marx) Schwartz. Cleaver was a 1961 graduate from Whitehall High School. In school, he lettered in football, baseball, and basketball. Cleaver played on the winning team of the 1957 Connie Mack Championship game. He worked at Exide Corp. for 30 years. After retiring, Cleaver worked part-time at Saucon Valley Country Club. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Stiles. Cleaver enjoyed music, golf, cardplaying, and discussing politics. He was an avid Penn State football fan. Cleaver had a deep love for the ladies in his life and loved to spend time with the family dogs. In addition to his wife, Cleaver is survived by his daughters, Julie Schwartz and Jen Hughes, wife of Shawn; granddaughters, Molly and Morgan Hughes; and sister, Mary Harding. Cleaver was predeceased by his brother, Andrew Schwartz. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 28th at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, 3024 S. Ruch St., Whitehall. Family and friends may gather Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the church. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
-Memorials Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103 in loving memory of Cleaver.