David M. Shafferman died on April 21, 2020, at Gracedale Nursing Home, after an heroic journey with Type I Diabetes, Alzheimer's, and COVID-19. He was 67. Dave was born in Grafton, WV, to James F. and Katharine G. Shafferman. His family moved to Owensboro, KY, in 1964, where at the age of 13 he met the love of his life, Jean Anne. They married in 1972 while still in college. Dave earned an architecture degree from the University of Kentucky, and in 1982, he and Jean Anne moved their family to Easton, PA. Dave and his business partner Fred Bonsall established Bonsall Shafferman Architects and Space Planners, a successful practice in Bethlehem, PA. Dave is survived by his wife, daughter Emilie C. Boggis (Gordon) and son Evan D. Shafferman (Brittany), and grandchildren Lucy, Alice, Bennett, and Caleb; his mother, his brothers Rick Shafferman (Martha) and Brian Shafferman (Nancy), and sister Laurel Durham (Pat); his sisters-in-law, Peggy Hayden (Hal), Marilee Van Arsdale (Lee), and Emilie Heesen (Peter); numerous first- and second-generation nieces and nephews; and many close friends, including his lifelong best friends, David Dukes and Charley Jolly. Charley described Dave as a man of "humor and decency, along with good looks, intelligence, affability, athleticism, a winning smile, and ease with people." Dave was a longtime active member of College Hill Presbyterian Church, whose congregation mourns his passing. A date and time for his Celebration of Life at the church will be announced in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to College Hill Presbyterian Church, 501 Brodhead St., Easton, PA, 18042, attn: the Shafferman Memorial Fund. Dave's family wishes to express its deepest appreciation to Dave's longtime physicians, Dr. Robert Doll and Dr. Erika Lahav, and to St. Luke's Hospice. They especially thank Cathy Abreu of Navita Health Advocates and the entire staff of Tower 3 at Gracedale Nursing Home, who have been a loving second family for 19 months to Dave and his family and have provided him with the very best skilled care. The Ashton Funeral Home is assisting with all arrangements. To offer online written condolences or record "A Virtual Hug", go to www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2020.