David "Mike" Hillman, 65, of Upper Macungie Twp., died at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was the husband of Marsha A. (Adams) Hillman. The couple celebrated 45 years of marriage on August 5th. Born in Hackensack, NJ, he was the son of the late John and Genevieve (Bach) Hillman. He was a member of New Life Lutheran Church in New Tripoli. Dave served as a volunteer fireman with Allendale Fire Co. in Allendale, NJ. He was a terminal manager for New England Motor Freight for 20 years until 2019.
Survivors: Wife; Daughter, Kimberly Hillman; Son, Rick Hillman and his wife, Heidi; Grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Avery and Garrett; Siblings, John "Rusty" Hillman, Douglas Hillman, Nancy Gentile, Scott Hillman and Amy McIntosh. He was preceded in death by Brothers, Bruce and James Hillman.
Services: Celebration of Life, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A visitation will be held from Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
Contributions: May be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 23, 2019