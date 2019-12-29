|
David O. Miller, 73, of Northampton formerly of Slatington, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Linda S. (Shimko) Miller, whom he married on March 18, 1967. Born in Palmerton on March 12, 1946, David was the son of the late David S. and Virginia M. (Williams) Miller. David retired in 2011 from U.S. Food & Sanitation Service of Allentown. Prior to, he worked in the shipping department for the former Stanwood Mills in Slatington for 29 years. He was a member of Victory Family Church, Whitehall.
In addition to his wife Linda, he is survived by a son: David O. Miller, Jr. and wife Buffy of Wichita, KS; Grandchildren: David Joshua, Alyssa, Breanna & Jonathan; Brother: Evan Miller and wife Nancy of PA; Sisters: Carol and husband Bryan Ahner of Niss Hollow, Glennoka Miller. David was pre-deceased by a son Scott W. Miller, a brother Stanley, and sister Arvilla Hedrick.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Calling hour from 10 to 11 AM. Interment to follow at Indianland Cemetery, Cherryville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray costs.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 29, 2019