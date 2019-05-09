David O.E. Smith, 92, of Allentown, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Thelma M. (Reichelderfer) Smith. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late David and Mamie (Guth) Smith. He was a graduate of South Whitehall H.S., class of 1944, and was a World War II Army veteran. He was the Superintendent of the Union & West End Cemetery for many years. He also was a supervisor of maintenance and grounds at Cedarbrook. Mr. Smith also worked at Mack Trucks and Dorney Park. He was a member of Cedar Union United Church of Christ, Allentown. David and his late wife co-founded the East Penn Jeep Club in 1962. David was the ultimate handyman and mechanic; he loved to take care of his yard and work on Jeeps. He enjoyed playing cards and loved the game "Aggravation". His children are so grateful for all the sacrifices and opportunities he provided them during their childhoods.Survivors: sons, David M. and his wife Nancy L. Smith of Allentown, Daniel Smith of Orefield; daughters, Diane C. and her husband Donald K. Conley of Allentown, Sandra A. DiGloria of Allentown; grandchildren, Amy, Ryan, Sarah, Aaron, Jill, Michelle and Melissa; six great grandchildren. David was predeceased by his sister Marion Armentano.Services: 10:00 A.M. Saturday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 8:30 – 10:00 A.M. Saturday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary