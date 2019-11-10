|
David Paul Clewell, 72, of Whitehall, died November 8, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was son of the late Robert and Josephine (Csakany) Clewell. David was a Truck Driver with Kraft Foods and a member of the Teamsters. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, in the Army.
Survivors: Daughters; Abby Provenzano (Anthony), Jessica Clarke (Donald), Brother; Robert Clewell (Ruth), Grandchildren; Devon, Jared, Isabel, Olivia and Vince. David was predeceased by Brothers, Tom and Glenn.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The .
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019