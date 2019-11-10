Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Resources
More Obituaries for David Clewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Paul Clewell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Paul Clewell Obituary
David Paul Clewell, 72, of Whitehall, died November 8, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was son of the late Robert and Josephine (Csakany) Clewell. David was a Truck Driver with Kraft Foods and a member of the Teamsters. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, in the Army.

Survivors: Daughters; Abby Provenzano (Anthony), Jessica Clarke (Donald), Brother; Robert Clewell (Ruth), Grandchildren; Devon, Jared, Isabel, Olivia and Vince. David was predeceased by Brothers, Tom and Glenn.

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The .
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -