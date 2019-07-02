Morning Call Obituaries
|
Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:30 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
David R. Kincaid

David R. Kincaid Obituary
David R. Kincaid, 84, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 in the In-Patient Hospice Unit of LV Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Bernice S. (Bellesfield) Kincaid. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Robert S. and Alice (Gehris) Kincaid. David was a print photographer and retired from Nacci Printing. Previously, he worked for Hughes Printing and was a partner in Sanders and Reinhard, Inc. David was a member of the Graphic Arts International Union. He was a member of the former St. Stephens Lutheran Church, Allentown, where he served as a Sunday school teacher and was a member of Council. David was also a former Cub and Scout Master and Merit Badge Counselor of Troop #3 with St. Stephens Church. He was a member of Fairview Fire Co. (Smokey Bears) and served as Recording Secretary.

Survivors: Son: Christopher L. Kincaid and his wife Donna M. Kopes of Bethlehem; Daughter: Cheryl Ann Saul and her husband Charles of Emmaus; Grandchildren: Markus, Lyndsey, Carrie; Great granddaughter: Autumn; Brothers: Ronald of Breinigsville, Paul of Allentown; Sisters: Sharon Taylor of Germansville, Sheila Humphrey of Fogelsville. David was predeceased by a brother Robert, Jr.

Services: 1:30 pm Friday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 12:30 – 1:30 pm Friday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: L.V. Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown 18103.
Published in Morning Call on July 2, 2019
