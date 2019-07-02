David R. Kincaid, 84, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 in the In-Patient Hospice Unit of LV Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Bernice S. (Bellesfield) Kincaid. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Robert S. and Alice (Gehris) Kincaid. David was a print photographer and retired from Nacci Printing. Previously, he worked for Hughes Printing and was a partner in Sanders and Reinhard, Inc. David was a member of the Graphic Arts International Union. He was a member of the former St. Stephens Lutheran Church, Allentown, where he served as a Sunday school teacher and was a member of Council. David was also a former Cub and Scout Master and Merit Badge Counselor of Troop #3 with St. Stephens Church. He was a member of Fairview Fire Co. (Smokey Bears) and served as Recording Secretary.



Survivors: Son: Christopher L. Kincaid and his wife Donna M. Kopes of Bethlehem; Daughter: Cheryl Ann Saul and her husband Charles of Emmaus; Grandchildren: Markus, Lyndsey, Carrie; Great granddaughter: Autumn; Brothers: Ronald of Breinigsville, Paul of Allentown; Sisters: Sharon Taylor of Germansville, Sheila Humphrey of Fogelsville. David was predeceased by a brother Robert, Jr.



Services: 1:30 pm Friday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 12:30 – 1:30 pm Friday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.



Contributions: L.V. Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown 18103. Published in Morning Call on July 2, 2019