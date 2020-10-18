David Robert Spenzierato, 26, of Bethlehem, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital.
David was born in Allentown, PA, a son of Robert J. and Carol (Genovese) Spenzierato of Bethlehem.
David was a graduate of Freedom High School, class of 2012. He enjoyed listening to music and going to concerts with his sister, gaming, sports, and baseball. He truly enjoyed life and laughter and being with his family and friends. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, David is survived by a sister Nicole F. Spenzierato of Manhattan, NY City; a girlfriend Jiane Gonzalez; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm in Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp). An additional calling hour will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, at 11:00 am in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Road, Bethlehem, PA 18020. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com
. Interment will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem, PA.
In memory of David please consider donating blood to Miller-Keystone Blood Center. Please mention code #8660 to designate your donation is in memory of David. Locations for donating can be found by calling 1-800-B-A-DONOR (223-6667) or go to www.GIVEaPint.org
. Monetary memorial donations can be made to St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus for the Trauma ICU Center, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Please include Trauma ICU Center and David's name with your donation.