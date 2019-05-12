|
David Robertson, 80, of Rotonda West, Florida, formerly of Alburtis, peacefully passed away Sunday, May 5, at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte with his family by his side. He was a loving and devoted husband to Phyllis for 47 years and a most kind and wonderful father to Cindy. Born March 24, 1939 in Toronto, Ontario to the late John and Frances (Aitken) Robertson, he was a sales representative for Mack Trucks for 20 years. He was a communicant of Community Presbyterian Church in Englewood and previously was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Allentown. Surviving with Phyllis and Cindy are his younger brother, Peter, and grandchildren, Mackenzie, Spencer and Kathryn.Memorial services will be held at a later date at Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Rd., Englewood FL 34223, to which memorial contributions may be made. Memories may be shared at www.englewoodfh.com. Local arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville.
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2019