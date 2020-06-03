David Royce Clauser, 89, of Lower Saucon Twp. died, Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He is the husband of the late Betty Lou (Miller) who died in 2014. David was born in Bethlehem on September 14, 1930 to the late Edgar & Emily Clauser. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. David worked as a maintenance mechanic for the U.S. Postal Service. He is a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church – Center Valley.
SURVIVORS Daughter: Marcy A. Clauser of Bethlehem; sister: Janet Deegan of Bethlehem; Nieces & Nephews. David is predeceased by siblings: Glenda Bieeler and Edgar Clauser Jr.
SERVICE Private graveside services with military honors will be held at Friedensville Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Animals in Distress, P.O. Box 609 - Coopersburg, 18036 &/or Good Shepard Specialty Hospital - 2545 Schoenersville Rd. Bethlehem, 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 3, 2020.