David S. Lerch, 72 of Moore Township, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home.



Born April 19, 1947 in Petersville, he was the son of the late George E.and Helen A. (Smale) Lerch. He and his wife Leila (Adams) Lerch were married on May 26, 1973.



He was a member of Zion Stone United Church of Christ 51Church, Kreidersville. He was a carpenter in the Lehigh Valley as well as working maintenance for Cedar View Apartments, Allentown. David was a Volunteer for Habitat For Humanity and ReStore, Allentown.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Adam D. Lerch and wife Katie of Macungie, daughter, Heather C. wife of Joshua Kuchera of Germany, brothers, Donald Lerch and wife Pamela of Orefield, Allen Lerch and wife Pat of Northampton, and Dennis Lerch and wife Debora of Coplay, three grandchildren.He was predeceased by sister, Diane McGee.



A Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday at Zion Stone United Church of Christ located at 51 Church Road-Kreidersville Northampton, Pennsylvania 18067 with the Rev. Michael A. Landsman officiating. Interment will be in Zion Cemetery, Northampton, PA.



The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, Pennsylvania 18067 and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by an 11:00 AM funeral service on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the church.



lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Habitat For Humanity in care of the funeral home.



