Morning Call Obituaries
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
David S. Phillips


1942 - 2020
David S. Phillips Obituary
David S. Phillips of Washington, NJ, beloved father and grandfather, passed away on February 26, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. David was born in Bethlehem, on February 15, 1942 to the late Lawrence and Alice (Fraivillig) Phillips. David owned and operated Restaurant Equipment Gallery (aka Penn Hotel Supply) a wholesaler of restaurant equipment and supplies. He was a former member of B'nai Abraham Synagogue, Easton. David was a true artist creating metal sculptures and drawings. His work has been professionally shown and resides in private collections. He was also a huge outdoor exercise enthusiast enjoying skiing, biking, swimming, rowing and traveling. He was a graduate of Penn State University.

SURVIVORS: David is survived by his children, Larry Phillips and wife Susan, Jessica Siegel and husband Glenn and Vanessa Shaw and husband Andrew; 10 grandchildren, Kat, Emma, John, Max, Ben, Lyla, Zev, Jonah, Gianna and Luca.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on February 28, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Burial will follow at Brith Sholom Cemetery, Fountain Hill. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in David's memory to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, www.christopherreeve.org.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2020
