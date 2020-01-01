|
David S. Tyson, 63, of Salisbury Township died on December 28th at his home. He was the loving husband of Donna (Delmore) Tyson. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Jesse and Phyllis (Gall) Tyson. He was employed as a supervisor for Harold S. Campbell for 26 years at the Westgate Mall. He then worked at Holy Family Manor, The Fred B. Rooney Building, and was last employed in the maintenance department of the Bethlehem Fields Apartments.
David enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harleys and working on his property with the companionship of his dogs over the years, Sparky, Tucker and Faith. David was extremely generous and always willing to help family and friends with anything no matter the circumstances and will be dearly missed.
David is survived by his son Andrew Tyson of Philadelphia; daughters Angela Brown of Emmaus and Julie Donschietz of Macungie; brothers Eric Tyson and wife Lucy of California, Kevin Tyson and wife Cindy of Center Valley, Jon Tyson and wife Tracy of Bethlehem, Matthew Tyson and wife LeeAnn of Allentown; sister Katie and husband Tom Steiner of Carthage, NY; and seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers Robert and Mark.
Services: 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7th at Grace Church of Bethlehem, 521 E. Locust St., Bethlehem Pa. 18018. Visitation begins at 2:00 in the church.
Contributions can be made to the ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter, or www.alsa.org.
Arrangements: Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 1, 2020