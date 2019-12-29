Home

Edwards Funeral Home
120 College St
Norwood, NC 28128
(704) 474-5898
David Sourwine Obituary
David Sourwine, 72, of Max Meadows, Virginia, passed away on December 21, 2019. David grew up in the Lehigh Valley and moved to North Carolina after serving in the Air Force. He is survived by 3 children, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great- grandchildren. His brothers Curtis and Larry, and sister Linda Lindenmuth, live in the Lehigh Valley. David was an Evangelical Christian. He was a Vietnam Veteran and will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery in Salisbury, North Carolina.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 29, 2019
