David Stephen WilmotPort Saint Lucie, Florida David Stephen Wilmot, 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 19, 2019 in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. He was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts and moved to Port St. Lucie 5 1/2 years ago coming from Allentown, PA. He was very outgoing and enjoyed a good game of golf with his friends. David was also a jokester, loving to make people laugh. Survivors include his wife, of 38 years Linda M. Wilmot of Port St. Lucie, FL; son, Zachary Lee Wilmot of Port St. Lucie, FL; and sister Joyce of Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas & Constance Wilmot. Services will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Cremation Service Tribute Center. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 21, 2019