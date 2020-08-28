It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of David Todd Baskett, Jr., born June 19, 1932 to David Todd and Kathryn (Satterfield) Baskett of Richmond, Virginia, who passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Vhay Baskett; sister Martha Ann "Penny" Harris; his three children Ellen B. McMasters (John), Martha B. Chovanes (Michael), and David T. Baskett III (Kim); two step-children Laura J. Brown (Neil) and Susan E. Stumpf (Jonathan); and his nephew N. Kent Covington. He was also blessed with 12 grandchildren, Jason, Shannon, Lauren, Kathryn, Anna, Alexander, Jacqueline, Jonathan, Caroline, Kaitlin, Anika, and Elaina; and two great-grandchildren, Ariya and Ahna.
A graduate of Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, VA, he earned an advanced business degree from Harvard University. David was an executive vice-president at PPMI in Philadelphia and spent most of his professional career at FM Global. He was a long-time parishioner of St. Paul's Church in Brookfield, CT and was a past president of the Danbury Men's Club. David loved to play bridge, tennis, golf, boat, scuba dive, travel and spend time with his family.
While David had a very successful career, it was his love of the Lord and his family that meant the most to him--always finding a way for us to spend time together as a family.
Memorial services will be held for family members only at the Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Bayada Hospice, 100 Schaefer St., Suite 4, Boyertown, PA 19513. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com
