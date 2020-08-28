1/1
David Todd Baskett Jr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of David Todd Baskett, Jr., born June 19, 1932 to David Todd and Kathryn (Satterfield) Baskett of Richmond, Virginia, who passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Vhay Baskett; sister Martha Ann "Penny" Harris; his three children Ellen B. McMasters (John), Martha B. Chovanes (Michael), and David T. Baskett III (Kim); two step-children Laura J. Brown (Neil) and Susan E. Stumpf (Jonathan); and his nephew N. Kent Covington. He was also blessed with 12 grandchildren, Jason, Shannon, Lauren, Kathryn, Anna, Alexander, Jacqueline, Jonathan, Caroline, Kaitlin, Anika, and Elaina; and two great-grandchildren, Ariya and Ahna.

A graduate of Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, VA, he earned an advanced business degree from Harvard University. David was an executive vice-president at PPMI in Philadelphia and spent most of his professional career at FM Global. He was a long-time parishioner of St. Paul's Church in Brookfield, CT and was a past president of the Danbury Men's Club. David loved to play bridge, tennis, golf, boat, scuba dive, travel and spend time with his family.

While David had a very successful career, it was his love of the Lord and his family that meant the most to him--always finding a way for us to spend time together as a family.

Memorial services will be held for family members only at the Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Bayada Hospice, 100 Schaefer St., Suite 4, Boyertown, PA 19513. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved