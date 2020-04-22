David Vincent "Vince" Yarnall
David Vincent "Vince" Yarnall, 87, of Allentown, formerly of Lenni, PA, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 in Whitehall Manor. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy "Dot" Yarnall, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage before her passing in 2009. Born in Aston Mills, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Diamond) Yarnall. He attended Media High School, served in the U.S.Army during the Korean Conflict and worked as a field machinist for Sun Oil Refinery in Marcus Hook, PA for 42 years before retiring. Vince was a great handyman and talented wood finisher. He enjoyed football, nature, reading, relaxing on the porch and a cold beer. He was known for his quiet, pleasant demeanor, deep voice and dry sense of humor. He will be dearly missed. He was a member of the AOH Lehigh Co. Div. 1 of Allentown. He is survived by his daughter, Dianne Mascari (Joseph) of Allentown; grandchildren, Lara (Mike), Joe III (Larissa), Katie (Ryan) and David; great grandchildren, Emma, Erin, Aurora and Joey IV; nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Isabella Maculley Herlihy and canine companion, Rocket. Services will be announced after the COVID-19 restriction are lifted. Arrangements are entrusted to JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org In lieu of flowers, contribution to AOH Lehigh C. Div. 1, P.O. Box 461, Whitehall PA 18052 for their Children's Charities Fund would be appreciated.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
