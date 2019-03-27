|
David W. Baum, Sr., 72, of Emmaus, formerly of Sinking Spring and Allentown, passed away March 26, 2019 in his home. Born in Lancaster, he was a son of Mary (Diller) Baum and the late Rev. Wallace A. Baum. David was a Licensed Practical Nurse for Wernersville State Hospital until 1996. He was a graduate of Central Bucks High School and received his Associates Degree from Reading Hospital School of Nursing. David was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ, Allentown and Zion United Church of Christ, Womelsdorf. Survivors: Sons, David W. Baum, Jr. and his wife Meredith and Michael L. Baum; Siblings, Timothy Baum and Becky Boone; Granddaughters, Cynthia, Meghan, Emma and Hannah Baum and a Great Granddaughter, Ava Baum. Services: Memorial 1:30 PM Sat., March 30th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A gathering will be held 12:30-1:30 PM Sat. at the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2019