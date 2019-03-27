Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Resources
More Obituaries for David Baum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David W. Baum Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David W. Baum Sr. Obituary
David W. Baum, Sr., 72, of Emmaus, formerly of Sinking Spring and Allentown, passed away March 26, 2019 in his home. Born in Lancaster, he was a son of Mary (Diller) Baum and the late Rev. Wallace A. Baum. David was a Licensed Practical Nurse for Wernersville State Hospital until 1996. He was a graduate of Central Bucks High School and received his Associates Degree from Reading Hospital School of Nursing. David was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ, Allentown and Zion United Church of Christ, Womelsdorf. Survivors: Sons, David W. Baum, Jr. and his wife Meredith and Michael L. Baum; Siblings, Timothy Baum and Becky Boone; Granddaughters, Cynthia, Meghan, Emma and Hannah Baum and a Great Granddaughter, Ava Baum. Services: Memorial 1:30 PM Sat., March 30th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A gathering will be held 12:30-1:30 PM Sat. at the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now