David W. Diehl, of South Whitehall Township, passed away on October 24, 2019 at age 84. Born September 26, 1935, he was a son of the late Robert and Ruth (Nonnemacher) Diehl of Bethlehem. Dave was happily married to Dorothy (Mikylychak) for 56 years. He was a 1953 graduate of Liberty High School and a 1957 graduate of Moravian College, majoring in history. He earned his Masters Degree in Economics from the University of Illinois in 1971. Dave honorably served his country in the Army during peacetime.
Dave followed his calling in service to the church from an early age, becoming an organist in the Moravian Church at age 13 and continuing to play music and direct choirs until his retirement in 2015 from Jordan Lutheran Church, Orefield, where he joyfully served for 45 years. He actively encouraged church members young and old to join choir or pick up their instruments again to help provide beautiful music to the congregation. He loved driving his children and their friends to rehearsals in his red VW bus.
Dave taught economics, government, and history at Parkland High School for 40 years, serving as History Department Chairman and retiring in 2000. He contributed to Parkland's music program by directing the pit orchestra for several school musicals, and he directed wind ensembles at the annual Baccalaureate service for graduating seniors. Dave often said that his favorite years at Parkland were those when his own children, nieces, and nephew were there, along with all their friends.
Dave especially loved spending time with his wife and family, enjoying train excursions, biking, kayaking, skiing, and model railroading with his grandsons.
In addition to his wife, Dave is survived by son Dave Jr (Wendy) of Long Pond and daughter Kathy Everleth (Christopher) of Emmaus; grandsons Daniel Diehl and Ryan Everleth; brothers Robert and Ned, both of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters Lois Pyle and Patricia Dimmick and brothers Donald and John.
Services: A Memorial service is scheduled for 4:00 pm, next Sunday, November 3, at Jordan Lutheran Church, 5103 Snowdrift Rd., Orefield. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 4:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dave's memory are gratefully accepted by Cedarbrook Allentown Men's Alzheimer's Unit, or by SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 27, 2019