Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
David W. Jay Obituary
David W. Jay, 80, of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital. He was the husband of Regina N. (Smithey) Jay for 57 years. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Warren and Charlotte (Calloway) Jay. An Army veteran of the Vietnam War, he earned a master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He was the superintendant of Allentown State Hospital until its closing. He was a past president of the Bethlehem Volunteer Fireman's Home Association, enjoyed golfing and bowled in the ASHE League.

Surviving with his wife, Regina, are sons, Kevin and Devin, both of Bethlehem; a brother, Richard of Bethlehem; and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother Donald.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, followed by entombment in Bethlehem Memorial Park Mausoleum. Family and friends may call from 6 - 8 p.m. Monday.

Memorial donations may be sent to the . Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2019
