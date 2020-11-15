1/2
David W. Jones
David W. Jones aka "Buck", 83, of Allentown passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 in Arden Courts of Allentown. He was the husband of the late Joanne (Edwards) Jones. David was born in Palmerton a son of the late John and Eva (Weidaw) Jones. He was a graduate of Palmerton High School Class of 1955. David was involved in many activities in high school including basketball, baseball, football, band, and the choir. He received a football scholarship to Muhlenberg College from which he graduated with a B.A in Psychology in 1960. Upon graduation he was inducted into the U.S. Army where served as active duty and reserve until 1966. He began his 44 year career with Erie Insurance as a claim's adjuster, supervisor and later as a litigation specialist before retiring in 2004. David coached his son's Little League baseball teams at Hamilton Park, where they won numerous championships. He was an avid golfer and a was a member of Moselem Springs "Old Goats Club". Highlights of his golfing include a Hole-In-One and won the "Moselem Cup" championship in 2006. He loved all sports and was a diehard Phillies fan. David's family would like to thank the staff of Arden Courts for all the love and care they provide to him during his stay.

Survivors: Son, David W. Jones II of Glen Gardener, NJ; daughter, Jill Jones Merkert and her husband William A. Merkert of Whitehall; son in law, Bing Senora of Ridgefield, NJ; grandson, Derek Senora; step-grandchildren, Justin, Kirstin and Brandon. He was predeceased by his daughter Chris Senora in 2019 and his siblings Betty Steigerwalt and John Jones.

Services: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, November 21st in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2020.
November 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
