David W. Keinert, 58, of Emmaus, died Dec. 28, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was the life partner of Laura McDermott. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Ray Keinert and Lillian (Moyer) Keinert. He worked as a warehouse manager for Century Kitchens. Dave was a diehard Eagles fan and was proud to be an Emmaus Garden Club winner. David is survived by his life partner, Laura; mother, Lillian Keinert; father and stepmother, Ray and Carol Keinert; son, Joshua Keinert; stepchildren, Megan, Lindsey, and Michael; twin brother, Dale Keinert and brother Douglas Keinert; grandchildren, Chase, Haley, Shaye, Natalie, and Audrey; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Susan Stettler. A memorial visitation will be held on Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM in Schantz Fuenral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. A tailgate celebration of life will kickoff and be announced later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to at .
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 3, 2020