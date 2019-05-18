Morning Call Obituaries
David W. Price


David W. Price, 58, of Macungie, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Nic Chan. They had been together for over 25 years. David was born in Pittsburgh, a son of Dorothy P. (Mudron) Lee of West Mifflin, PA and the late William J. Price. He retired in 2014 as the Vice President for the Asian Operations of Air Products and Chemicals. He was currently a Personal Trainer in the Lehigh Valley Area. David loved to travel. He enjoyed cooking, music, movies, studying nutrition and foreign languages. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Survivors: Husband; mother; sisters, Wendy P. and her husband Clyde G. Graham of West Mifflin, PA; Debra L. and her husband Albert Strott of Portland, OR; nieces and nephews. Calling from 1:00 – 4:00 P.M. Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown, immediately followed by a service in the funeral home to celebrate David's life.Contributions suggested to Hackerman-Patz House, located on the campus of Lehigh Valley Hospital, a charity that assists low income children and families, or an animal shelter.
Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2019
