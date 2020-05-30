David Zapach
David Zapach, 85, formerly of Macungie, passed away May 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Joseph Zapach and Julia (Hopko) Zapach.

Survivors: 4 Daughters and their families; Sister, Sylvia Kozy; Brothers, Theodore, Thomas, and Michael Zapach.

Services. Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com

Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2020.
