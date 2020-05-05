Dawn A. Pluchinsky
1962 - 2020
Dawn A. Pluchinsky, 58 of N. Catasauqua passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth. Born on March 1, 1962 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Paul P. and Jennie G. (Hurley) Pluchinsky. Dawn loved coloring, wrestling and being with her family at Nags Head Beach, NC. Survivors: Dawn is survived by brothers, Paul, Brian Pluchinsky and companion Tami Hurley; nephew, David and wife Tabitha Pluchinsky and nieces Melody and Bella Pluchinsky. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home – Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gracedale in loving memory of Dawn.

Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
