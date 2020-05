Dawn A. Pluchinsky, 58 of N. Catasauqua passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth. Born on March 1, 1962 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Paul P. and Jennie G. (Hurley) Pluchinsky. Dawn loved coloring, wrestling and being with her family at Nags Head Beach, NC. Survivors: Dawn is survived by brothers, Paul, Brian Pluchinsky and companion Tami Hurley; nephew, David and wife Tabitha Pluchinsky and nieces Melody and Bella Pluchinsky. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home – Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com . Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gracedale in loving memory of Dawn.