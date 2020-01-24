|
Dawn Benner, 78, of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Roy J. Benner to whom she was married to for 21 years in August. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late James W. and Mary (Kemmerer) Lauer. She was a bartender at the Hockey Fire Company for over 20 years before retiring in 2015.
Survivors; husband; son, Todd Flemming; daughters, Robin wife of Charles Volkert; Ronda, wife of Junior Rosado; brothers, Dale and Gary; sisters, Nancy Adams; Starr Muschlitz; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers, Ronald and Jerry and sister Anita Hontz.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, January 27, [email protected] at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown. Visitation will be 9:00 AM to 11AM.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 24, 2020