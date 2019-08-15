Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Herman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn E. Herman


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dawn E. Herman Obituary
Dawn E. (Geiger) Herman, 56, of Slatington, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in her home. She was the companion of Reynold C. Mummey with whom she resided. Born in Palmerton, December 31, 1962, Dawn was the daughter of Catherine E. (Messinger) Geiger of Slatington and the late Bruce R. Geiger. She was employed as a Customer Service Representative at Dollar General and Weis Markets both in Schnecksville. Dawn was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Slatington.

Survivors: In addition to her companion and mother; children Tami M. Volack of Orefield, Darryl R. Herman, Jr. and his wife, Janessa of Palmerton; siblings, Brian K. Geiger and his wife, Debbie of Slatington, Michael B. Geiger of Altoona, Bonnie K. Rodgers and her husband, Karl of Lehighton, Karen J. Parks and her husband, Gary of Slatington; grandchildren, Austin, Makayla, Ciara, Breanna, and Jalynn; many nieces and nephews.

Service: Funeral service will be held 10:30 am. Monday, August 19, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Russell F. Haab officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 am. – 10:30 am. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Union Cemetery, Slatington. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now