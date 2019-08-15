|
Dawn E. (Geiger) Herman, 56, of Slatington, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in her home. She was the companion of Reynold C. Mummey with whom she resided. Born in Palmerton, December 31, 1962, Dawn was the daughter of Catherine E. (Messinger) Geiger of Slatington and the late Bruce R. Geiger. She was employed as a Customer Service Representative at Dollar General and Weis Markets both in Schnecksville. Dawn was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Slatington.
Survivors: In addition to her companion and mother; children Tami M. Volack of Orefield, Darryl R. Herman, Jr. and his wife, Janessa of Palmerton; siblings, Brian K. Geiger and his wife, Debbie of Slatington, Michael B. Geiger of Altoona, Bonnie K. Rodgers and her husband, Karl of Lehighton, Karen J. Parks and her husband, Gary of Slatington; grandchildren, Austin, Makayla, Ciara, Breanna, and Jalynn; many nieces and nephews.
Service: Funeral service will be held 10:30 am. Monday, August 19, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Russell F. Haab officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 am. – 10:30 am. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Union Cemetery, Slatington. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2019