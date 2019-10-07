|
Dawn (Kaufman) DeLong of Bath, PA passed away unexpectedly on Friday October 4, 2019 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was born in Hazleton, PA to the late Kay (Irvin) and the late David Kaufman. She was the loving wife of Gene DeLong. They celebrated 51 years of marriage on September 28, 2019. Dawn was a gifted artist and worked from her home for 50 years, owning Country Art by Dawn. She graduated from Salisbury High School in 1965. She was a member of Catasauqua Presbyterian Church. Along with her husband, she was a chapter leader for The Compassionate Friends of the Lehigh Valley for 15 years. She was a proud choir mother for several choral groups in Hope Church UCC for 20 years. Dawn was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend to many. She enjoyed going to the movies, dining out, shopping, and making people laugh. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Jamie at home and sister Jill K. Lichty of Mechanicsburg, PA. She was predeceased by her son David, father David, and mother Kay.
Her viewing and visitation with family and friends will be 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday October 10, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Blvd. Whitehall, PA 18052, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22. Private services and interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery Whitehall Pennsylvania.
In lieu of floral arrangements or gifts, memorial contributions in Dawn's name may be made directly to her family or to 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Attn: Office of Development, Tampa, FL 33607 www.lovetotherescue.org
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 7, 2019