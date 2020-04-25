Dawn S. (Keiser) Stolvoort, 58, of Allentown passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 23, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of Ruud Stolvoort to whom she was married 37 years. Born in Allentown, August 26, 1961, Dawn was the daughter of Donald R. and Beatrice E. (Rothermel) Keiser of Breinigsville. She was employed as a Manager in the Regulatory Affairs Department of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., West Chester. Dawn was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Sellersville. She was a graduate of Bob Jones University with a B.A. in Education. Survivors: In addition to her loving husband and parents; children, Joshua R. Stolvoort and his wife, Keren of Greenville, SC, Elisabeth D. McKenzie and her husband, Devon of Greenville, SC, Jessica D. Flood and her husband, James of Bethlehem; brother, Rev. Roy L. Keiser and his wife, Lou Ann of Spain; grandchildren, Jace, Lena, Lucas, Vivi, Eleanor, Devon, Jr. and Ronan. Service: A memorial service will be announced at a later date and memorial service held at Bethel Baptist Church, 754 East Rockhill Road, Sellersville with the Rev. Rob Campbell officiating. No public calling hours. A private burial will take place at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Perkasie. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2020.