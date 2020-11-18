64 years of age and resident of Northampton, passed away peacefully at home early Sunday morning November 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving and dedicated family. The husband of Diane M. (Stockmal) Lakatosh for 43 years, he was born in Allentown to Nancy A. (Balliet) Lakatosh, and the late Dean K. Lakatosh, Sr., who passed away in 2017. A 1974 graduate of Whitehall High School, Dean retired as the mailroom Supervisor at Mack Trucks, working there almost 38 years. A diehard Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan, he earlier coached for NAA, and loved to play golf. Dean enjoyed spending time at the cabin in Potter County, where he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a life member of the Fullerton Fire Co. #1 and the American Club. Not only did he enjoy his activities, but loved Diane, his children and grandchildren very much. Surviving beside his wife and mother; daughter Marcie Taff with husband Grant, and their children Gavin and Madelyn; daughter Janelle Lakatosh with William Berisha; son Tyler Lakatosh with Thomas McDonald; son Greg Lakatosh; sister Lori Hock with husband Bob; brother Lee Lakatosh with wife Pat; nieces, nephews and the extended Stockmal family. Services and interment will be Private. Memorial contributions honoring Dean may be presented to the Alzheimer's Association
PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 or online www.alz.org
. Thank you for caring.
