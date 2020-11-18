Dear Lakatosh Family-

Your dad was one of the best guys I knew. His ability to make anyone feel like an instant friend and part of the family was something I always admired. I will forever remember him making eggs on the grill in Cape May and being ready and willing to always join in whatever antics my uncle Jeff came up with. He was always a total team player. May you find comfort knowing he is at peace and that it’s never goodbye just an “until we meet again.”

Biggest hugs and kisses to you all-Love Rach n Maddie

Rachel Gerhard-Sterner

Friend