1/1
Dean K. Lakatosh Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
64 years of age and resident of Northampton, passed away peacefully at home early Sunday morning November 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving and dedicated family. The husband of Diane M. (Stockmal) Lakatosh for 43 years, he was born in Allentown to Nancy A. (Balliet) Lakatosh, and the late Dean K. Lakatosh, Sr., who passed away in 2017. A 1974 graduate of Whitehall High School, Dean retired as the mailroom Supervisor at Mack Trucks, working there almost 38 years. A diehard Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan, he earlier coached for NAA, and loved to play golf. Dean enjoyed spending time at the cabin in Potter County, where he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a life member of the Fullerton Fire Co. #1 and the American Club. Not only did he enjoy his activities, but loved Diane, his children and grandchildren very much. Surviving beside his wife and mother; daughter Marcie Taff with husband Grant, and their children Gavin and Madelyn; daughter Janelle Lakatosh with William Berisha; son Tyler Lakatosh with Thomas McDonald; son Greg Lakatosh; sister Lori Hock with husband Bob; brother Lee Lakatosh with wife Pat; nieces, nephews and the extended Stockmal family. Services and interment will be Private. Memorial contributions honoring Dean may be presented to the Alzheimer's Association PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 or online www.alz.org. Thank you for caring.

The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall

is honored to handle his arrangements

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 17, 2020
Rest in eternal peace, Dean! Fond memories of him from Mack Trucks.
Connie Boyle
Coworker
November 17, 2020
Our deepest sympathy is with the entire family. Dean was a great guy and he will be remembered always.
Diane & George
Family
November 17, 2020
As a new star in the heavens tonight looks down on your family, please know we all pray for your comfort as you cherish the memories of Dean, and know that so many others, whose lives he touched share those memories with you.
Diane & Dan Schlegel
Friend
November 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Doug & Sue Hall & Sons
Friend
November 17, 2020
Diane and family, thinking of you during this difficult time.
Mike and Sue Koren
Friend
November 17, 2020
Dear Lakatosh Family-
Your dad was one of the best guys I knew. His ability to make anyone feel like an instant friend and part of the family was something I always admired. I will forever remember him making eggs on the grill in Cape May and being ready and willing to always join in whatever antics my uncle Jeff came up with. He was always a total team player. May you find comfort knowing he is at peace and that it’s never goodbye just an “until we meet again.”
Biggest hugs and kisses to you all-Love Rach n Maddie
Rachel Gerhard-Sterner
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved