Debora Sterner, 58, of Bethlehem, died Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Manor Care Nursing Home in Bethlehem. Born January 21, 1961, she was the daughter of Elizabeth (Butkiewicz) Sterner of Bethlehem and the late William F. Sterner, Sr.
Debora worked for 30 years at VIA in the workshop and was a graduate of Mercy Special Learning Center. She participated for over 20 years with the Special Olympics and also bowled in several bowling leagues at Jordan and Town and Country Bowling Lanes. Debora volunteered her time at Musikfest for 23 years and was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church of Bethlehem, where she and her dad would often take the gifts up during mass.
She will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Elizabeth, brother, William Sterner, Jr. and wife Tracy, niece, Noelle, nephew, Luke, godfather, James Butkiewicz, godmother, Joan Yale, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 6:30-8:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd., Bethlehem, Pa 18018 at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown.
Memorial contributions may be made in Debora's name to Mercy School for Special Learning, 830 S Woodward St, Allentown, PA, 18103, or to St. Luke's Hospice, 801 Ostrum St., Development Office, Bethlehem, PA, 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 10, 2019