Deborah A. DeLong, 53 of Trexlertown, PA formerly of Lehighton, PA died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at
Mosser Nursing Home in Trexlertown. Born December 31, 1966 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of Robert and Susan (Ritter) Bogert of Whitehall, PA. She was the wife of Ronald J. DeLong, Jr. with whom she shared 28 years of marriage this July 18, 2020.
Deborah was last employed by Prudential Insurance Company, Fogelsville, PA. as a claims examiner for 10 years before retiring in 2000.
Surviving with her husband and parents are sisters, Diane wife of Gary Kern of Palmerton, PA and Ms. Donna Green of Macungie, PA.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Her interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park-Mausoleum, Allentown, PA. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 is in charge of her arrangements and care.
Contributions: May be made to the M.S. Foundation c/o the funeral home.
