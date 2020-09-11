1/
Deborah A. DeLong
1966 - 2020
Deborah A. DeLong, 53 of Trexlertown, PA formerly of Lehighton, PA died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at

Mosser Nursing Home in Trexlertown. Born December 31, 1966 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of Robert and Susan (Ritter) Bogert of Whitehall, PA. She was the wife of Ronald J. DeLong, Jr. with whom she shared 28 years of marriage this July 18, 2020.

Deborah was last employed by Prudential Insurance Company, Fogelsville, PA. as a claims examiner for 10 years before retiring in 2000.

Surviving with her husband and parents are sisters, Diane wife of Gary Kern of Palmerton, PA and Ms. Donna Green of Macungie, PA.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Her interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park-Mausoleum, Allentown, PA. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 is in charge of her arrangements and care.

Contributions: May be made to the M.S. Foundation c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
Bob & Sue: My heart aches for you. Deb was such a very special lady and had the strength and tenacity of a warrior. I know she inherited those strengths from you. May she RIP -she is dancing in the heavens smiling down on you.
Liz DeSanyis
Friend
