Deborah A. Fugazzotto, 69 of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the Inpatient Hospice Unit at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of Dr. Pasquale J. Fugazzotto. They would have celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary this November. Deb was born in Allentown, a daughter of Florence (Tapler) Berner of Zionsville and the late Joseph F. Berner. She was a graduate of L.C.C.C. where she received the Presidential Award and attended Cedar Crest College majoring in their Art History program. Deb was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Orefield. She was an excellent cook and loved to travel through Western Europe, especially Italy. Most importantly she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors: Husband; mother; sons, Jacob and his wife Heather of Kunkletown, Jared of Allentown; step-children, Michael and his wife Cheri of TX, John of Allentown, Vincent and his wife Melissa of New Tripoli, Robert of Schnecksville, Linda Storck and her husband Gerard of Zionsville, Ann Marie Newton and her husband John of Zionsville, Catherine Spohn and her husband David of Trexlertown and Patricia Barini and her husband Antonio of SC; brother, Joseph M. Berner and his wife Rosita of Leesburg, VA; sisters, Elizabeth Verheggen and her husband Joseph Anton of Zionsville, Kathleen M. Lutterschmidt and her husband William of Allentown; many grandchildren and greatgrandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her son Joseph J. Fugazzotto in 2016.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Deborah's life will be held Tuesday, September 8th at 11:00 A.M. in the St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. Inurnment will private at the convenience of the family in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Joseph Catholic Church 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield 18069.