Memorial Service for Deborah Jean Flammer who died on Monday May 5th. A Celebration of Deborah's life will be held on Saturday June 8th 11AM at The First Presbyterian Church Bethlehem, 2344 Center Street. Deborah's husband Kurt is grateful to so many for the outpouring of prayers and caring thoughts. Please join in this time of honoring Deborah and per her request all are encouraged to wear their favorite colors. Contributions in Deborah's honor can be made to Northeast Ministry, 1161 Fritz Dr. 18017 610-691-3355
Published in Morning Call from May 23 to June 3, 2019