Deborah H. Francis, 80, of Phoenixville, PA, wife of the late Baylus C. Francis died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at home.
Born on May 22, 1939 in Bethlehem, PA she was the daughter of the late Frank J. and Yolan (Csaszar) Herold.
She graduated from Liberty High School, received her Bachelors of Science in Business Education at Moravian College, and her Masters in Education at Temple University.
She worked at Phoenixville Area High School for 30 years as a Teacher in Business Education.
She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Chester Springs, PA. She was President of the Phoenixville Hospital Auxiliary for 10 years, member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association Retirees, and an active volunteer at Phoenixville Hospital with over 25,000 hours of service.
She is a recipient of Champion of the Community Award and Phoenixville Mayor's Citizen Recognition Award in 2010.
She is survived by 2 cousins: Eileen Bogdan and Robert Yuhasz.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 am with Rev. Ronald Wesemann officiating.
Entombment will follow in Limerick Garden of Memories.
A viewing will be held in the funeral home on Friday from 8:30 to 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1239 Clover Mill Road, Chester Springs, PA 19425.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 20, 2019