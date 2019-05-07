After a brave journey my great light and dearest wife has heard the Lord call. BEE had a mischievous smile, big heart and joyful nuttiness that she shared without reserve. True to her name, She was a buzzing Bee always involved and a servant to any needs she saw. Raised by nuns in Coopersburg Home Deborah did not have a secured family but she found wonderful family in the dearest women in her life, Connie, Kathy, Gioia, Dy, Esther and also Sue who greeted her in heaven. My family then fully made her one of their own too. She served in the Army, worked with Children of Enlisted in Germany, at Wily House and cherished the children of dear friends who became part of her family too. 21 years as a Unit Clerk in Sacred Heart Hospital ER, Deborah showed her joy in her caring heart, in challenging unfairness and championing the patients. Her hobby was volunteering, especially with Musikfest and Banana Factory for over 20 years and with church endeavours. I am so blessed that she came back into my life, forming a bond that so surpassed what either of us imagined but hoped for through our 32 years of marriage. Love, best friend, fellow traveler, wonderful Deborah, I cherish you completely and for the rest of my life. A celebration of Deborah will be planned. Published in Morning Call from May 7 to May 8, 2019