Deborah J. (Crouthamel) Lutz, 61, of Allentown, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of John P. Lutz to whom she was married 38 years last June 5. Born in Darby, Delaware County, September 23, 1958, Deb was the daughter of the late Linford S. and Joyce M. (Brinker) Crouthamel. She was employed as a Float Pool Manager in the Lehigh Valley Health Network for 28 years and as a Regulatory Research Coordinator for the last year.
Survivors: In addition to her husband, John; daughter, Lindy M. Lutz and her wife, Maria G. Suarez of Ohio.
Service: A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. David Charles Smith officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 12:00 Noon – 1:30 pm. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 23, 2020